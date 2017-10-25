High-risk sex offender released to Vancouver halfway house

Police are warning the public that a convicted sex offender is now living at a Vancouver halfway house.

James Ernest Armbruster, 55, is out on a one-chance statutory release while serving a 28-year, 11-month sentence for sexual assault with a weapon, break-and-enter and robbery.

He has been denied parole five times since 2011 but all offenders must be released, with supervision, by the Correctional Service of Canada after serving two-thirds of their sentence.

That wasn’t Armbruster’s first brush with the law. He was released from prison in 1998 after serving seven years for nine armed robberies; just a few of his 63 prior convictions that included theft, break-and-enter, and the sexual assault of his 83-year-old grandmother.

Just five days later, he took a knife from the Abbotsford halfway house he was staying in and walked into an Abbotsford vitamin store, intending to rob it. He threatened to kill the 37-year-old clerk inside as he sexually assaulted at knife point.

Armbruster is Aboriginal, 5’9″, 180 lbs., with short brown hair, brown eyes and partial amputations of the fingers on his right hand.

His conditions for release are to not consume, purchase or possess alcohol or drugs, and to report all friendships, sexual relationships, and intimate relationships with women.

Anyone who sees Armbruster violating any of his conditions is asked to call 911.