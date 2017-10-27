Heritage Haunted House returns for 11th year

The Burbank family’s annual Heritage Lane Haunted House returns for an 11th year, and it’s bigger than ever.

“We’re always adding,” said Carly Burbank, Queen scarer in residence. “This year it’s a second tent, making it [a longer experience].”

Trick-or-treaters of all ages are welcome to the Heritage Haunted House (3808 Heritage Lane) from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Halloween night (Oct. 31). Entrance is by donation in support of Help Fill A Dream Foundation.

With many of the visitors to Heritage Lane coming annually, the Burbanks take it upon themselves to recreate sections of the tour through their 1915 California bungalow style home once owned by Helena Von Holstein-Rathlou, the wife of a Danish Count.

“This year we’ll have a haunted hotel in the house portion of the tour,” Burbank said.

Live and animatronic haunts highlight the usual circuit: A circus tent, a quarter-acre graveyard, a (dead) doll room, a maze of fog and frightful creatures, and the demented scientist’s workshop. Masterminded by the Burbanks, the event is powered by 40 volunteers.

“In keeping with the Halloween tradition, we will give out candy and hopefully, trick-or-treaters will return the favour by donating to Help Fill A Dream,” Burbank added.

The host family suggest the braver members of visiting parties do a once-through inspection before escorting younger guests for the tour.

Keep in mind that Heritage Lane is a short, private road closed to traffic on Halloween.

Parking, one of life’s horrors, can be avoided by using neighbouring streets and – a short walk away – the parking lots of Spectrum Community School and Marigold elementary.

Visit Heritage Haunted House on Facebook for more information.