Heavy rains expected for Lower Mainland

Storms expected to last into Thursday

Better pack an umbrella – or at least that’s the message from Environment Canada.

The agency has issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver and the North Shore, as well as a special weather statement for the Fraser Valley.

A frontal system over central B.C. is slowly moving southward and is set to bring 50-70 mm of rain.

Two storms, one Monday and one early Wednesday, are also expected to hit the region.

Residents should expect flash flooding and heavy water on roads over the course of the week.

This is the second week of wet weather for the region.

Last week, streets were flooded in Vancouver because the city’s sewer system was unable to keep up with heavy rains, while South Surrey and White Rock received a round of hail.