Reports of power outages from across District

Wind and rain has caused power outages in at least 1,265 homes across the District of Kent. Nina Grossman/The Observer

A wind storm has caused power outages across the District of Kent, with at least 1,265 homes impacted, according to BC Hydro.

Residents in Harrison and parts of Agassiz are reporting power outages online since approximately 9 a.m.

The outages are under investigation and BC Hydro crews are on site.

Heavy wind and rain hitting the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast has caused outages for more than 28,000 homes.

