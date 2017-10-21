Head on out to the high school rodeo

High School rodeo taking place at the Keremeos rodeo grounds Saturday and Sunday.

Cedar Carter from Keremeos is one of the young athletes competing in the BC High School Rodeo Association rodeo at the Keremeos Elks rodeo grounds this weekend. (File photo)

High school rodeo competitors from across the interior have descended on Keremeos.

The two-day rodeo is jam-packed with exciting events.

These young and talented athletes will compete in well-known rodeo events including tie-down roping, steer wrestling, bull riding, barrels and breakaway and they will also compete in lesser known events including reined cowhorse, pole bending and goat tying and many more.

There are several hometown athletes ready to ride this weekend so head out to the rodeo grounds and cheer them on.

The event starts 8 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday. It isn’t clear how long the rodeo goes until each day.

For more information visit the website of the BC High School Rodeo Association.