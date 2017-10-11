Hazardous waste dumped on popular Fort Langley trail

Someone dumped paint thinner, paint, propane tanks and more on the Fort-To-Fort Trail

The Fort-to-Fort Trail is one of Langley’s best used trails, known for its walkability, tree-lined paths and proximity to the Fraser River.

So why someone would choose to dump hazardous waste, including solvents, propane tanks and paint thinner is anyone’s guess, say Township of Langley staff, who posted a picture of the illegal dumping on their Twitter account.

The motor oil, spray cans, and more have since been cleaned up, but the Township encourages people to report any and all illegal dumping.

This dumping comes as the Township prepares to host its annual Household Hazardous Waste and Recycling event on Saturday, Oct. 21 and 22.

Items can be dropped off free of charge between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Township’s Operations Centre, 4700 224 St.

Call 1-844-SEE-DUMP (733-3867) to report illegally dumped material, or to provide information on an illegal dumper.

