Have your say on downtown parking in Kelowna

Do you have concerns about parking in downtown Kelowna? Well, if you do, the city says it wants to hear from you.

Residents, businesses and other stakeholders will have an opportunity to discuss parking challenges and opportunities in Kelowna’s downtown area tomorrow at an open house to be held at the Laurel Packinghouse on Ellis Street:

The open house is scheduled to run from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m Oct. 24 and will coincide with the city starting its update of the Downtown Area Parking Plan.

According to city hall, in recent years area parking plans have been completed for both the South Pandosy and the Kelowna General Hospital areas. The city says the plans allow it to respond to a number of issues and concerns related to parking, including parking supply, demand for short and long-term parking and impacts of development on neighboring residential areas.

The update of the downtown plan is the next phase in the city-wide parking management strategy that was endorsed by council in 2014.

The most recent additions to parking downtown have included construction of the new Memorial Parkade on Ellis Street beside Memorial Arena and an expansion of the Library Parkade, also on Ellis, just one block to the north. Both projects cost the city a total of $14 million.

More information about parking and transportation, including an interactive parking map to help you find parking throughout Kelowna, can be found at: kelowna.ca/parking .