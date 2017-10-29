Have your say on BC non-medical marijuana framework

NDP government requesting input from public input to determine rules around pot

British Columbia’s public consultation on non-medical marijuana use ends at 4 p.m. today (Nov. 1).

The online survey asks British Columbians to share their thoughts on what the age and personal possession limits should be, whether public consumption and personal growing should be allowed, how and were cannabis should be sold and drug impaired driving.

Information collected during the consultation period, which began in late September, will guide the province in building regulatory framework in anticipation of the federal government’s plans to legalize marijuana in July 2018.

“The legalization of non-medical cannabis will be a significant change for Canadians and for British Columbia,” says B.C. Solicitor-General and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth.

“We want to hear from people throughout the province so we can develop a regulatory framework that maximizes public health and safety and is built for British Columbians by British Columbians.”

The survey is available online at http://engage.gov.bc.ca/BCcannabisregulation.

To date, more than 30,000 respondents have participated in the consultation.