If you’re missing a tent or a fire bowl, it may be with the Terrace RCMP.

Police are looking for anyone who may own a tent or a fire bowl believed to have gone missing in September.

Anyone who thinks they may be the property owner of the found items is asked to please call the Terrace RCMP at 250-638-7400 and reference police file 2017-7840.