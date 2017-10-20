Harbour Authority signs up for green bus fleet

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority (GVHA) has signed a 10-year agreement with a new bus company to shuttle passengers from the Ogden Point cruise terminal on green buses in 2018.

Pacific Northwest Transportation Services, a new partnership between the Wilson’s Group and CVS Tours, will be running quieter, low-emission buses to the cruise terminal at Ogden Point. The agreement with the GVHA gives the company exclusive access for the next 10 years for dispatch and cruise shuttle services from the terminal, and to supply all buses for shore excursion tours, in exchange for providing the new buses.

According to a press release from the Harbour authority, the agreement will speed up investment in a fleet of new greener buses.

Ogden Point is Canada’s busiest cruise ship port-of-call, with 239 ships from all major cruise lines in 2017, and more than 590,000 tourists arriving in Victoria on cruise ships this year.

lauren.boothby@vicnews.com