Halloween spectacles raise scares and donations

John Drnasin is looking to scare up thrills when people dare to step through the gates of Halloween Nights on Rock City Oct. 27-31. There will be a haunted house, corn maze and games for kids. TAMARA CUNNINGHAM/News Bulletin

Evil clowns, wolves and rats are lying in wait for thrill-seekers at Halloween Nights haunted house.

John Drnasin, co-creator of Halloween Nights on Rock City, is inviting the public to visit his haunted house on Rock City Road this weekend.

It’s the third year of of the knee-knocking spectacle, that’ll see people feel their way through a 100-metre dark tunnel where actors skulk behind hidden corners and there are glowing eyes, goulish figures and grotesque scenes.

For those looking for more spook than scare, there’s also a corn maze, a stockade for photos and games and prizes for children.

Drnasin and his wife love Halloween and he said this is their way of giving back to the community. It’s taken three months and help from neighbours to pull off the event and on Oct. 27-31 people will be able to experience it. Halloween Nights is free, although Drnasin is asking for a recommended $2-per-person donation for the Loaves and Fishes Community Food Bank.

“I think it’s going to be lots of fun,” Drnasin said. “[People] are going to have a good time.”

Halloween Nights on Rock City won’t be the only haunt in the Harbour City.

For more than a decade, the haunted house at 803 Townsite Rd. was visited by thousands of people and raised more than $25,000 for charity before it closed in 2006. This year, the gates open again with smaller-scale Halloween scenes.

“Instead of being in-your-face scary let’s see how many times we can make you scream … we’re going for a creepy, cool vibe,” said homeowner Melanie Kirk, who hopes people like it and thinks it’s cool, but notes that it’s not the old Halloween House and won’t have the giant cast of characters.

Kirk said there will be a witches’ area and cemetery but was mum on what else trick-or-treaters will encounter. Donations raised will go to the B.C. branch of the Kidney Foundation of Canada and the Nanaimo and District Hospital Foundation.

The display will be open from noon-10 p.m. Oct. 31 at 803 Townsite Rd. Halloween Nights happens at 3930 Rock City Rd. from 6-9:30 p.m. Oct. 27-31 and is still looking for people to help. Those who wish to volunteer can contact jdrnasin@gmail.com.

This year, Huard’s Haunted House has moved from McNab’s Corn Maze to 1702 Timberlands Rd. where, instead of the typical walk-through, people will experience a Halloween yard display, a witches’ hut with treats for kids and an area for photos. Donations will benefit Brechin Lanes youth bowling, and if enough is collected, will also be given to area food banks.