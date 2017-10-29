Halloween parties add to busy night for Victoria police

Calls ran gamut from intoxication to fights to suspected impaired drivers

VicPD officers were kept busy Saturday night, the natural choice for Halloween parties in the city given the actual day falls on a Tuesday this year.

Police responded to 90 calls between noon Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday, with everything from raucous house parties to breaking up fights and the usual downtown intoxication cases taking officers’ time.

According to VicPD’s Twitter site – the department’s online ridealong was active on the night – the first party-related call came shortly before 5:30 p.m. to a residence that wound up being a neighbourhood kids’ party. The call apparently came from a neighbour in a dispute with another. A similar call later came with a complaint that fireworks were being set off.

Not all calls related to Halloween parties or intoxication, however. Other ranged from a suspected counterfeit currency situation at a fast food restaurant, to delivering a person to get mental health help after the individual was refused entry to a local shelter and was causing a disturbance.

A cyclist, wearing no helmet and dressed entirely in black, was stopped after riding through a red light.

Largely absent from the list of calls were responses to suspected impaired driving, with only a few listed among the Tweets.

Calls continued to come in after 1 a.m. for party noise complaints and the online ridealong shift wound up around 2 a.m. with details of more fights being dealt with and participants in those scuffles refusing medical attention.

