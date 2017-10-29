Halloween lives in the Central Okanagan

With the big day still 48 hours away, the spirit of Halloween was alive and well Sunday in the Central Okanagan.

Pumpkin carving skills were put to the test today at Lake Country's Gambell Farms.

To put the finishing touches on a busy day, the Spooktacular Pumpkin Walk, with hundreds taking part, is being held tonight at Reiswig Regional Park at Wood Lake.

Lake Country’s Gambell Farms gave revellers a chance to show their creativity and skill at a pumpkin carving contest.

Hoof Prints Barnyard in Kelowna had its Boobarn decorated for all to see until 4 p.m.

Halloween flash tattoos were the order of the day at NSI Tattoo in Lake Country.