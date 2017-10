There are lots of costumes and things to see and do at Memorial Park during the Celebrate the Night event on until Saturday at 8 p.m. Fireworks are at 7:15 p.m. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Celebrate the Night 2017, the Halloween party for Maple Ridge, is under way in Memorial Peace Park on Saturday night from 5-8 p.m.

The annual fireworks display, the highlight of the event, is slated for 7:15 p.m.

It’s a chance for everyone to show off their Halloween spirit in the costume parade, and there is lots for kids to do, including pumpkin carving demonstrations, face painting, storytelling and puppet shows.

There will be food trucks with eats, musical entertainment and more.