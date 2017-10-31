Greater Victoriaâ€™s most wanted for the week of Oct. 31

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public's help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Oct. 30, 2017.

Elliot Joseph Shuflita is wanted for assault, uttering threats and breach of undertaking. Shuflita is described as a 48-year-old male, five-foot-10, 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Cory Krushell is wanted for assault causing bodily harm. Krushell is described as a 25-year-old male, five-foot-10, 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Dillon Cole Brisebois is wanted for assault and a review of his sentence. Brisebois is described as a 26-year-old male, five-foot-seven, 205 pounds, with brown hair and grey eyes.

Keith Robert Cedric Robb is wanted for fraudulently obtaining food and beverage and breach of undertaking. Robb is described as a 25-year-old male, five-foot-nine, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Donald Polkosnik is wanted for assault and uttering threats. Polkosnik is described as a 55-year-old male, five-foot-seven, 170 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Lindsay Patricia Cooper is wanted for uttering threats and breach of two counts of failing to comply with an order, failing to appear and breach of an undertaking. Cooper is described as a 29-year-old female, five-foot-three, 144 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.