Greater Victoriaâ€™s most wanted for the week of Oct. 24

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public's help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Oct. 24, 2017.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Oct. 24, 2017.

Dillon Cole Brisebois is wanted for assault and a review of his sentence. Brisebois is described as a 26-year-old male, five-foot-seven, 205 pounds, with brown hair and grey eyes.

Erickson Lopez Delalcazar is wanted for breach of recognizance and undertaking. Delalcazar is described as a 37-year-old male, five-foot-seven, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Glen Ricky Kahpeepatow is wanted for mischief and failing to comply with an undertaking. Kahpeepatow is described as a 20-year-old male, five-foot-11, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Navleen Nijjar is wanted for two counts of driving while disqualified, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, theft under $5,000, two counts of breach of an undertaking and failing to comply. Nijjar is described as a 39-year-old female, five-foot-five, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Alexander Nicholas Taylor-McCallum is wanted for three counts of breach of an undertaking. Taylor-McCallum is described as a 24-year-old male, six feet, 188 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Jason Douglas Waybrandt is wanted for uttering threats and breach of recognizance. Waybrandt is described as a 37-year-old male, six-foot-one, 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.