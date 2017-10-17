Greater Victoriaâ€™s most wanted for the week of Oct. 17

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public's help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Oct. 17, 2017.

Leslie Danny Joe is wanted for assault and mischief under $5,000. Joe is described as a 38-year-old male, five-foot-11, 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Lorraine Anita Andrew is wanted for theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and failure to comply with probation. Andrews is described as a 50-year-old female, five-foot-four, 141 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Navleen Nijjar is wanted for two counts of driving while disqualified, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, theft under $5,000, two counts of breach of an undertaking and failing to comply. Nijjar is described as a 39-year-old female, five-foot-five, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Alexander Nicholas Taylor-McCallum is wanted for three counts of breach of an undertaking. Taylor-McCallum is described as a 24-year-old male, six feet, 188 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Jason Douglas Waybrandt is wanted for uttering threats and breach of recognizance. Waybrandt is described as a 37-year-old male, six-foot-one, 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Lindsay Patricia Cooper is wanted for two counts of failing to comply with an order, failure to appear and breach of an undertaking. Cooper is described as a 29-year-old female, five-foot-three, 144 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.