Good morning Revelstoke!

The Trans-Canada Highway is open after two major accidents had it closed Sunday afternoon. (Drive BC Cams)

Highways are open, what you may have missed over the weekend and more

Expect the skies to clear today. Environment Canada is forecasting a mix of sun and cloud for Revelstoke this morning, moving into mainly cloudy this afternoon and evening. The high for today is 7 C.

Two accidents that had the Trans-Canada Highway closed for part of Sunday afternoon have been cleared and Drive BC is reporting that all lanes are flowing smoothly again.

A debris on road warning remains for a 41.7 kilometre section of Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Craigellachie due to rocks.

In case you missed it:

Revelstoke makes list of “coolest ski towns”

Students give back to community through stewardship program

Glimpses of the past

Runaway Moon’s inspirational 21 Ways To Make The World Last Longer meditates on the little things in life

McGarva, Grizzlies top Storm 3-0

Coming up today: How did free admission affect Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks this summer and an update from Salmon Arm on the Silver Creek property search.