Good morning Revelstoke!

  • Wed Oct 11th, 2017 12:00am
There is snow at 1,000 metres near Revelstoke this morning. (Drive BC Cams)

Drive BC continues to report debris on Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Craigellachie. Bridge maintenance on Highway 1 12.4 km west of Revelstoke continues today from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is scheduled to reduce the road to single lane alternating traffic. The work is scheduled to wrap up Wednesday afternoon.

It is cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers today. Snow is at 1,000 metres. Revelstoke is expected to hit its high of 9 C at 2 p.m.

New powder opportunities await Revelstoke Mountain Resort skiers

Gender parity reached at Revelstoke high school cross country race

Reader responds to BC View Column

Play like a girl

Stetski to offer pop-up office hours in Revelstoke

See more coverage from the South Revelstoke diagnostic survey open house including an editorial and a profile on Revelstoke’s volunteer female firefighters for Fire Prevention Week.

