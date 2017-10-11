Good morning Revelstoke!

There is snow at 1,000 metres near Revelstoke this morning. (Drive BC Cams)

Our new issue is now on stands in full colour

Drive BC continues to report debris on Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Craigellachie. Bridge maintenance on Highway 1 12.4 km west of Revelstoke continues today from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is scheduled to reduce the road to single lane alternating traffic. The work is scheduled to wrap up Wednesday afternoon.

It is cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers today. Snow is at 1,000 metres. Revelstoke is expected to hit its high of 9 C at 2 p.m.

In case you missed it:

New powder opportunities await Revelstoke Mountain Resort skiers

Gender parity reached at Revelstoke high school cross country race

Reader responds to BC View Column

Play like a girl

Stetski to offer pop-up office hours in Revelstoke

Coming up today:

See more coverage from the South Revelstoke diagnostic survey open house including an editorial and a profile on Revelstoke’s volunteer female firefighters for Fire Prevention Week.

Don’t forget to pick up a copy of our new paper, on stands now in technicolour!