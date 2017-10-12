Gofundme created for Nanaimo fire victims

A family member of victims of a fatal fire has started a fundraiser for a celebration of life and to assist a victim’s surviving sons. (Gofundme image)

Money to help a family grieve and to support the surviving sons of a fire victim is being raised through a social media fundraiser.

A Gofundme account was created Wednesday by Mercedes King, of Delta, who is a first cousin of Amberlee Scarr.

Scarr, 45, her daughter Piper Stephenson and Piper’s father Jason Stephenson have been reported as the victims of a house fire at 754 Nicol St. in Nanaimo Tuesday.

“At this time, we are all searching for answers as to how this could’ve happened. We ask for your understanding as we all endure this difficult time and navigate our way through together,” King wrote on the Gofundme page.

“We are asking for support to help fund a celebration of life for Amber and Piper. Any extra monies will be left in trust to Amber’s surviving sons, Benson and Adam.”

By noon Thursday, 28 contributions to the fund had raised $2,585 of the fundraiser’s $10,000 goal.

To learn more or contribute, visit https://www.gofundme.com/AmberandPiper.