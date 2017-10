The Kelowna Fire Department and Fortis BC tended to a gas leak in the Mission area Sunday.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded to reports of a natural gas leak Sunday morning from a property on Viewcrest Road in Kelowna.

One engine and crew managed to contain the leak and secured the scene until Fortis BC arrived to make the necessary repairs.

No was injured and there was no immediate danger to people in the area, according to KFD Platoon Commander Kelly Stephens.

The exact cause of the ruptured gas line is unknown at this time.