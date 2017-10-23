Garage door opener used in Nanaimo break-in

Two sports bags stolen from a garage at a home on Bird Sanctuary Drive

Suspects used a garage door opener to access items taken in a break-in last week in Nanaimo.

According to a Crime Stoppers unsolved crimes report provided by Nanaimo RCMP, thieves broke into a car in a driveway at a residence on Bird Sanctuary Drive and used the garage opener to access the home’s garage. The break-in occurred sometime between 3-5 a.m. on Oct. 16.

Two black sports bags were stolen, one of them an Adidas bag with red initials and the other containing three hockey jerseys and goalie gloves.

Most of the stolen items were later found outside a seniors’ complex on Buttertubs Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, text 274637, keyword Nanaimo or submit a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.