Fundraiser supports palliative care patients

The Memory Tree is located in the lobby of the Clearwater Lodge. Photo Credit: Contributed

Clearwater & District Hospice Society will rolled out the 5th annual Lights to Remember campaign last weekend.

It’s the only fundraiser the non-profit society operates, as the donations raised provide training for the volunteer members to work with palliative care clients.

The comprehensive training course is provided by certified staff from the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice House located in Kamloops.

Clearwater Hospice volunteers will be located at BuyLow Foods until Oct. 31 and Nov. 12-18, to sell “Memory Cards” at $10, to be placed on the Memory Tree located in the lobby of the Clearwater Lodge.

The Memory Cards contain the names of loved ones who have passed on. The names are also posted in front of the tree and have proven to be a source of comfort. The Memory Tree will be activated on Nov. 19 in a brief light-up ceremony.

Clearwater & District Hospice Society has been providing confidential, compassionate care since 2007, in private homes as well as at Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital.

The society currently has 16 active members, believing that the end of life deserves as much beauty, care, and respect, as the beginning of life.

Hospice acknowledges death as a part of life’s journey and aims to help terminally ill people to die peacefully and with dignity.

Your support for this much needed service in the Clearwater area will be appreciated.