Police say a male suspect used stolen credit cards to steal over $10,000

Police are investigating a man who allegedly defrauded several local businesses last week. File photo

Nelson police are investigating a male suspect who allegedly defrauded several local businesses out of over $10,000.

In a release issued Monday, police say the suspect made several purchases with stolen pre-paid credit cards at a number of businesses last week.

The identity of the suspect is known to police, but has not been made public. The investigation is ongoing with criminal charges yet to be recommended.