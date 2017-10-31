Fraser Valley Music Awards deadline extended

Nominations accepted until Nov. 4

Previous Fraser Valley Music Awards nominee Harpdog Brown.

The application deadline for the 2017 Fraser Valley Music awards has been extended by four days.

Nominations are now open until 11:59 p.m. Nov. 4 in the following categories: rock, pop, folk, blues electronic, experimental, hip hop, metal, punk and world.

The awards put on by VICL, the University of the Fraser Valley’s campus radio station, will also recognize excellence in from the LGBT, First Nations, youth and women artists.

Nominees will be announced at Townhall Public House starting at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 14.

The Fraser Valley Music Awards will be presented at Abbyfest on Nov. 25 at Abbotsford Centre from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

