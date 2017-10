Highway 43 to the border from B.C. to Alberta is closed due to limited visibility on the highway, from wildfire smoke.

Highway 43 to the border from B.C. to Alberta is closed due to limited visibility on the highway, from wildfire smoke.

A State of Local Emergency has been issued for the municipality of Coleman due to a wildfire located at Sentinel Industrial Park and Coleman.

There are numerous highway closures as a result, including Highway 3 westbound from Flummerfelt Park.

There are widespread power outages across the Crowsnest Pass and local schools are closed.