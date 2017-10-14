Food donations wanted till 3 p.m. Saturday

Members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles holding food drive for St. Vincent de Paul Society

Lorraine Shade is in the driver's seat of Guy's (Venne right) vintage model fire truck he made and is being used to let people know about the Fraternal Order of Eagles food drive in support of the work done by St. Vincent Church. There is still time to drop off non-perishable food items at the Main Street and Calgary Avenue location. Club members will be there till 3 p.m. Saturday.

Guy’s Engine, a bright red, vintage fire truck working model marks the spot at Main Street and Calgary Avenue where you can drop off donations to help feed the hungry till 3 p.m. Saturday.

Members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, located just north of the open-air collection site, are holding the non-perishable food drive in support of the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

The society works throughout the year to help the less fortunate through a variety of services including providing food stuffs.

There is also a barbecue on site.