Food donations wanted till 3 p.m. Saturday

Guy’s Engine, a bright red, vintage fire truck working model marks the spot at Main Street and Calgary Avenue where you can drop off donations to help feed the hungry till 3 p.m. Saturday.
Members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, located just north of the open-air collection site, are holding the non-perishable food drive in support of the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
The society works throughout the year to help the less fortunate through a variety of services including providing food stuffs.
There is also a barbecue on site.