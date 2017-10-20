Flu clinics scheduled

The flu vaccine will be available at several locations in Summerland.
St. John’s Lutheran Church, 10320 Blair St.
Nov. 16, 1 to 5 p.m.
This is a public clinic. Free flu shots are available for all eligible individuals.
Summerland Health Centre, 12815 Atkinson Rd.
Nov. 23, 2 to 6 p.m.
This is a public clinic. Free flu shots are available for all eligible individuals.
Shoppers Drug Mart Summerland, 9515 Main St.
Flu shots are offered Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Pharmasave Summerland, 10108 Jubilee Rd.
Flu shots will be available at Pharmasave. Please call 250-494-7088 for details.
You can also find a flu clinic near you by visiting the Influenza Clinic Locator (http://immunizebc.ca/clinics/flu) on the ImmunizeBC website.