Flu clinics scheduled

The flu vaccine will be available at several locations in Summerland

  • Fri Oct 20th, 2017 12:00am
By Kaitlyn Nightingale

The flu vaccine will be available at several locations in Summerland.

St. John’s Lutheran Church, 10320 Blair St.

Nov. 16, 1 to 5 p.m.

This is a public clinic. Free flu shots are available for all eligible individuals.

Summerland Health Centre, 12815 Atkinson Rd.

Nov. 23, 2 to 6 p.m.

This is a public clinic. Free flu shots are available for all eligible individuals.

Shoppers Drug Mart Summerland, 9515 Main St.

Flu shots are offered Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pharmasave Summerland, 10108 Jubilee Rd.

Flu shots will be available at Pharmasave. Please call 250-494-7088 for details.

You can also find a flu clinic near you by visiting the Influenza Clinic Locator (http://immunizebc.ca/clinics/flu) on the ImmunizeBC website.

