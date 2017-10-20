Flu clinics scheduled

The flu vaccine will be available at several locations in Summerland

By Kaitlyn Nightingale

The flu vaccine will be available at several locations in Summerland.

St. John’s Lutheran Church, 10320 Blair St.

Nov. 16, 1 to 5 p.m.

This is a public clinic. Free flu shots are available for all eligible individuals.

Summerland Health Centre, 12815 Atkinson Rd.

Nov. 23, 2 to 6 p.m.

This is a public clinic. Free flu shots are available for all eligible individuals.

Shoppers Drug Mart Summerland, 9515 Main St.

Flu shots are offered Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pharmasave Summerland, 10108 Jubilee Rd.

Flu shots will be available at Pharmasave. Please call 250-494-7088 for details.

You can also find a flu clinic near you by visiting the Influenza Clinic Locator (http://immunizebc.ca/clinics/flu) on the ImmunizeBC website.