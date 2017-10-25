Flooding on Nisgaâ€™a Hwy now clear

Water pooling on other area roads remains

DriveBC has updated its road flooding warnings with two changes since its earlier warnings this morning.

Flooding 40 km north of the junction with Highway 16 on the Nisga’a Highway in both directions is now clear. (Updated 3:17 pm).

Flooding 17 km north of Greenville on the Nisga’a Highway in both directions is now clear. (Updated 3:18 pm)

There is no change to the following:

• Water Pooling on Highway 16 in both directions from Agate Creek Bridge to Terrace (93.6 km).

• Water Pooling on Highway 16 in both directions from Terrace to Big Oliver Creek Bridge (49.4 km).

• Water Pooling on Highway 37 South in both directions from Kitimat to junction with Highway 16 in Terrace (57.6 km).

• Water pooling on the Nisga’a Highway in both directions from the junction with Highway 16, in Terrace to Gingolx (Kincolith) (169 km).

More updates to come.