Five-year lease renewal for Penticton Tennis Club

Club asked for assurances from the City of Penticton in August before proceeding with repairs

The city is recommending offering the Penticton Tennis Club a five-year renewal of their lease on the Marina Way courts. (Western News file photo)

Penticton City staff are recommending council renew the Penticton Tennis Society’s sub-licence on the Marina Way tennis courts at the existing rate of $4,000 per year.

That won’t include use of the old Yacht Club building, which the tennis club has relied on for storage and washroom facilities since the two groups split in 2011, and the Yacht Club gave up their lease on the building.

Related: Tennis Club takes over property lease

“The building has deteriorated to the point where without major renovation — $30,000 to $40,000 minimum — further public access will not be permitted,” reads the report from Peter Wallace, the city’s land administrator.

That would place the nearest washrooms about 200 meters away at the Yacht Club’s new building. City staff and the club are discussing the purchase or lease of a temporary modular building as an option to provide onsite washrooms and a storage area/office.

With growing membership and the need for more space, the Tennis Society approached city council in August to ask what the city’s plans were for the tennis courts.