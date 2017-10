Police were on the scene of a house in the 1900-block of 165A Street Thursday

Five people – three woman and two men – were taken into custody Thursday as part of an ongoing drug investigation that led police to a South Surrey home.

Surrey RCMP confirmed that officers descended on a house in the 1900-block of 165A Street around 6 a.m. Oct. 12 to execute a search warrant.

A heavy police presence remained at the property through most of the day.

Further information has not been released.