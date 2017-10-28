Five people died from overdoses in 10 hours in Abbotsford

'Yesterday, we lost five citizens, and family and friends lost five loved ones'

Three men and two women died from drug overdoses between 10:15 a.m. and 7:20 p.m. in Abbotsford on Friday.

All five died alone.

“This week, first responders and health care providers have seen dozens of overdoses which, regrettably, has become the norm with the proliferation of fentanyl and carfentanil in street drugs,” a police press release says. “But five tragic deaths in such a short period of time is absolutely alarming.”

One died outdoors but the others were inside.

Abbotsford police are warning the public that drugs currently being circulated in the city are even more deadly than usual.

Using alone and taking full doses both raise your risk of death, police say.

Toxicology tests have not yet confirmed the cause of death but “first responders in Abbotsford have seen enough evidence to know what we are dealing with,” the press release states.

“Every day another fatal overdose is added to the record number that is being established for the province. Yesterday, we lost five citizens, and family and friends lost five loved ones.”