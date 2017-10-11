FOR WEB

Five babies born in Burns Lake hospital

Five babies have been born in the Lakes District Hospital and Health Centre since it opened in February 2015. Although the new hospital does not have a maternity program, it ias equipped to provide emergency maternity care. The most recent baby was born last month. According to Northern Health, both mother and baby are healthy. Northern Health encourages pregnant women in Burns Lake to work closely with their physicians in preparing for births in referral communities that have the ability to perform a higher level of care.