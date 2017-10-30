First responders can still join in

The third annual Appreciation Game takes place Friday during the Vernon Vipers game at Kal Tire Place

First responders will be recognized Friday during the Vernon Vipers/Salmon Arm Silverbacks game at Kal Tire Place. (photo submitted)

The third annual First Responders Appreciation Game takes place Friday.

The event takes place during the Vernon Vipers/Salmon Arm Silverbacks game at Kal Tire Place.

“We expect a sell-out as more and more community members come out to add their voice of thanks,” said organizer Beth Marks.

All members of North Okanagan fire departments (wildfire and urban), RCMP, ambulance, search and rescue and emergency roadside personnel are invited to attend for free. If they haven’t been counted already at their workplace, they should call Sutton Group Lakefront Realty at 250-549-3944 to reserve a seat.

The game time is 7 p.m.

Lynn Semkiw, widow of emergency roadside worker Ernie Semkiw, will drop the puck along with her two granddaughters.

Vernon’s Ernie Semkiw died in 2006 when he was hit by a vehicle while helping a stranded motorist.

Hub Fire Engines will provide first responders with drink tickets while Brown’s Social House is giving out gift certificates. Kiss FM and The Morning Star are media sponsors and Sutton Group Lakefront Realty will operate 50/50 ticket sales with Vernon firefighters.