Fires, fights and crashes dominated the week for Creston RCMP

Fires, fights and crashes kept local police busy in the past week, in which the RCMP responded to 81 calls for assistance from October 17-23, Cpl. Darren Kakuno said on Tuesday.

October 17

• An unlocked bicycle stolen from PCSS was recovered the next day and returned to the owner.

• A Riondel resident reported that an air hose and air tool were stolen from his Eastman Avenue residence. He found the tools had been returned the following morning.

• A brush fire that threatened a house and hay barn on Hahn Road in Kitchener led to the evacuation of several nearby residences. Yahk Fire Department members extinguished the fire before any structures were damaged. Cause of the fire is believed to a small fire that spread in high winds.

October 18

• Police are investigating a complaint of a male hunting on private property on Lakeview Arrow Creek Road.

• Police got conflicting reports of what happened in an altercation in the 600 block of 11th Avenue South and the two individuals involved agreed to go their separate ways.

• A male reported being threatened by another male on Erickson Road in Creston. The two men are known to one another and the investigation continues.

• A large gathering at Centennial Park attracted a visit by police, who discovered several young adults smoking marijuana in the washroom. The marijuana was seized and the users were warned not to return to the park.

• When police attended an 11th Avenue South residence after receiving a report about a fight they observed a vehicle leaving the scene. They set up a traffic stop and the driver was identified and taken into custody. He faces charges of impaired driving, assault and failing to comply with an undertaking.

October 19

• When a 12th Avenue North resident reported finding a device that appeared to be a grenade in the residence police consulted the RCMP explosive disposal unit, which determined the object was an inert training device.

• An Eastman Avenue resident in Riondel reported that an apple was thrown through his window two nights earlier.

October 20

• A 6th Avenue South resident complied with instructions to cease burning noxious materials in his fire barrel.

October 21

• All occupants got safely out of a house on Jacobsen Road in Crawford Bay before the residence burned to the ground. The area has no fire protection and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

• No injuries were reported after an SUV crashed near Kootenay Pass.

• The driver of a pickup truck that went off Highway 3/95 and hit a rock bluff was taken to hospital for assessment.

October 22

• People involved in an altercation in a local pub had left when police arrived.

• Police were called to a 12th Avenue residence where an unwanted guest was reported. The person co-operated with police and he was given a ride to his own residence.

October 23

• A semi rolled off Duck Lake Road and onto its side when the driver pulled over to allow another truck to pass. The driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

• When police stopped a vehicle for running a stop sign at 9th Avenue South and Canyon Street the driver showed signs of impairment and was given a roadside screening test. He was issued a seven-day driving prohibition and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.