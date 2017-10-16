Firefighters respond to garage blaze

Firefighters with Cranbrook Fire & Emergency Services responded to a garage fire in the City earlier Monday morning.

The call for service came in at 9:03 am, with four firefighters and two engines responding to the fire on the 500 block of 12th Avenue South. Firefighters discovered a detached garage on the property with smoke coming out from under the eaves and some flames showing.

Crews were able to quickly knock down and extinguished the fire. There were no injuries reported, however there was extensive damage to the garage.

Cranbrook Fire & Emergency Services remind residents that with the colder weather returning, it is important to use space heaters, woodstoves and other heating appliances with caution and care. Keep space heaters away from walls and furniture including curtains and be sure to turn the heaters off when leaving the room.