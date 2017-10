Penticton firefighters were called to West Bench on Sunday morning

A vehicle on fire in the 1000 block of Veteran Drive occurred on Sunday morning. The vehicle rolled down a driveway where firefighters doused the flames before they could extend to the nearby house. Photo courtesy of Skylar Noe-Vack

Residents of the 1000 block of Veteran Drive were awoken by a fire around 4:12 a.m. on Sunday morning.

A vintage collector truck in the West Bench area was fully involved and rolled down a grass hill into a driveway, coming to a stop about 25 feet from a house.

Penticton firefighters quickly knocked down the fire before it could jump to the house.

It is unknown how the fire started. RCMP are investigating the matter.