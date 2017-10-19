Fire in hills above Highway 1

A fire currently is burning in the hills above Craigellachie.
Drivers are reporting flames on the left side on Highway 1.
It’s unclear when the blaze started or how.
More to come.
A fire is burning in the hills near Craigellachie
A fire currently is burning in the hills above Craigellachie.
Drivers are reporting flames on the left side on Highway 1.
It’s unclear when the blaze started or how.
More to come.
Mills Memorial replacement "on the radar" with new government: Nyce
Robert Baker: "Trail's plant is fully automatedâ€¦any defectâ€¦will shut down respective equipment."
The government is not paying attention to the plummeting cost of solar and wind energy
Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of Oct. 19 to Oct. 26
"I think that I have tried to present our region honestly and truthfully"