Marissa Tiel

Fire in hills above Highway 1

A fire is burning in the hills near Craigellachie

  • Thu Oct 19th, 2017 12:00am
  • News

A fire currently is burning in the hills above Craigellachie.

Drivers are reporting flames on the left side on Highway 1.

It’s unclear when the blaze started or how.

More to come.

Most Read