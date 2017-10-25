Fire destroys Langley home overnight

Township of Langley firefighters battled a massive fire that claimed a home and several outbuildings overnight Wednesday.

Crews were alerted to the blaze around 3:45 a.m. by an automatic residential alarm from an alarm company for a residence in the 7200 block of 216 Street, just north of Glover Road.

At about the same time Langley RCMP reportedly received an alarm for the same address.

While approaching the scene both agencies could see the flames and quickly upgraded their response.

Crews arrived to find a fully involved house on a rural agricultural property with a number of other buildings on fire as well.

Crews formed a defensive attack using an aerial water stream from a distance due to the heat and exploding propane tanks. It was verified by crews that the owners are currently out of town and appears no one has been injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.