Clearwater Volunteer Fire Department goes to Raft River Elementary as part of Fire Prevention Week.

A Clearwater firefighter demonstrate his turnout gear for Raft River Elementary students. The truck’s cab has been raised to show the engine.

About nine members of Clearwater Volunteer Fire Department went to Raft River Elementary School on Wednesday, Oct. 11 as part of Fire Prevention Week.

