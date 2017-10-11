Female robbery suspect arrested

Mission RCMP have reported that a female suspect believed to be involved in a Hatzic store robbery has been arrested.

According to a press release, on Oct. 7, the Langley RCMP arrested Amber Nowacki, suspected of a robbery the previous day at the Hatzic Prairie Store.

Nowacki was arrested by RCMP after being involved in a single-vehicle incident near 203 Street and Logan Avenue in Langley.

Nowacki, who remains in custody, has been charged with several offences, including robbery, possessing stolen credit cards and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

A male suspect remains at large, and the Mission RCMP continue to seek the public’s assistance in locating him.

The original incident took place at about 9 a.m. last Friday, when police responded to a report of a robbery at the Hatzic Prairie Store on Farms Road. According to the RCMP, a man and woman fled the scene after assaulting the clerk, who sustained significant injuries.

Police reviewed security video footage from the store and identified the pair involved in the robbery.

The man is described as six feet tall, 200 pounds with short brown hair and light skin. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, black shirt with the logo CROOKS on the front, a large neck chain and blue jeans.

The suspects were seen driving a black 2011 Ford Taurus with B.C. licence plate FB1 12T.

Police continue to urge the public not to approach the man as he is presumed armed and dangerous. Anyone who spots him is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information is asked to call the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or Crime Stoppers 1-888-222-8677.