Fatal vehicle crash north of Smithers

A single vehicle crash north of Smithers left one person dead last week.

Smithers RCMP were called to the scene of the crash on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 at 5:10 a.m. On scene, police discovered that a 2005 Dodge pickup, travelling north, left the roadway and rolled near the 34 km mark on Babine Lake Road.

The driver and only occupant, a 50-year-old man, was ejected from the truck. The man was taken to hospital but later succumbed to the injuries sustained in the crash.

According to corporal Madonna Saunderson, a spokesperson for the North District RCMP, early findings suggest that the gravel road was icy.

The RCMP and B.C. Coroners Service are investigating. Anyone with information on this collision is asked to call the Smithers RCMP at 250 847-3233.