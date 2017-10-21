Farmer reveals crop plans

An informational meeting on Coral Beach Farms’ new orchard in Vernon will be held Monday. (Morning Star file photo)

A new resident to the Bella Vista area wants to meet its neighbours.

Coral Beach Farms is hosting a neighbourhood informational meeting Monday at 4 p.m. at People’s Place, in room 001.

“The purpose of this meeting is to hear about Coral Beach Farms agricultural practices, the plans we have for the 50-acre parcel on O’Keefe Road and what to expect in future years,” said Gayle Krahn, of Coral Beach Farms Ltd., in a notice to residents. “This will also be an opportunity for you to ask questions and express any concerns that you may have.”

Along with Krahn, Coral beach Farms president David Geen will be on hand, in addition to Laura Feeny, regional pesticide officer with the Pest Management Regulatory Agency, and Laura Code, regional agrologist with the B.C. Ministry of Agriculture.

“To help us answer any questions,” said Krahn, who has also invited some local farmers to attend.

Prep work is currently taking place at the site, including fencing.

“We do plan on planting in the spring,” said Krahn. “So we would have our first small crop in 2020.”

The site will be primarily cherries but another fruit is being added to the mix.

“We’re going to put some peaches close to the residential area,” said Krahn.

Following concerns rising from Coral Beach operations in Lavington, the meeting is being held to answer any questions neighbours might have and inform them of the plans.

There have already been some questions about wetlands on the property, as well as noise.