Facebook users get an online question session with Oak Bay police

Oak Bay Police offers its first online meeting Friday via Facebook.

The social media meeting is Oct. 27 from 2 to 3p.m. with Oak Bay police answering questions through the Oak Bay Local Facebook page.

“We’re very interested in the public’s opinion and their priorities going forward,” said Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties. “I’m excited about this as it’s a new way for us to engage.”

“This will be an alternative way to participate for those who can’t or don’t wish to attend our meetings on Monday.”

More than 650 residents and those affected by local policing took the online survey to help the department deterimine its community policing priorities for its five year plan.

Next up is a pair of meetings to share those results and garner more feedback from the public. Meetings are set for Monterey Recreation Centre (1442 Monterey Ave.) from 2 to 3 p.m. and Uplands school (3461 Henderson Rd.) from 6 to 7 p.m.