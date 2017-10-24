Oak Bay Police Department vehicle. (Christine van Reeuwyk/Oak Bay News)

Facebook users get an online question session with Oak Bay police

Deputy chief hosts one-hour session online Friday

  • Tue Oct 24th, 2017 12:00am
  • News

Oak Bay Police offers its first online meeting Friday via Facebook.

tweet

The social media meeting is Oct. 27 from 2 to 3p.m. with Oak Bay police answering questions through the Oak Bay Local Facebook page.

“We’re very interested in the public’s opinion and their priorities going forward,” said Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties. “I’m excited about this as it’s a new way for us to engage.”

“This will be an alternative way to participate for those who can’t or don’t wish to attend our meetings on Monday.”

More than 650 residents and those affected by local policing took the online survey to help the department deterimine its community policing priorities for its five year plan.

Next up is a pair of meetings to share those results and garner more feedback from the public. Meetings are set for Monterey Recreation Centre (1442 Monterey Ave.) from 2 to 3 p.m. and Uplands school (3461 Henderson Rd.) from 6 to 7 p.m.

tag

Most Read