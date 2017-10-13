Expediting G.R. Baker Memorial Hospital project would help wildfire recovery

Governments could move work for Quesnel and area residents and businesses forward

Cariboo Regional District (CRD) chair Al Richmond said he went to the recent Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) Convention to express concerns about wildfire recovery in the Cariboo-Chilcotin.

He added all of the ministers he spoke to were prepared to come to the Cariboo and have those discussions.

Richmond noted the cities of Quesnel and Williams Lake and the District of 100 Mile House and the CRD received funding to hire recovery managers to collect and collate information about the economic impact the wildfires have had on these communities.

“As we get on with hiring our recovery managers and a co-ordinator, we’ll get the needs assessment done, and it’s tentatively agreed the ministers will probably come up to the Cariboo in November.

“There’s no point in having a 15-minute meeting on recovery options and strategies for the Cariboo at UBCM. It’s going to take a day or half a day with each minister to talk about what we’re going to do.”

Richmond said those plans are being laid out right now, as the province is doing some work on recovery and the local governments are also doing their homework.

He added there are a number of concerns regarding the recovery from the wildfires.

The economy is one thing, businesses are another, and the long-term timber supply is another, he explained.

“Opportunities to move projects ahead that we’re put forward by local government throughout the Cariboo where some work has already been done [are important]. We’re trying to get the provincial government approve many of those projects so we can move ahead and get things done.

“I think it’s important for people to see there’s investment being made in the Cariboo and that we are moving forward.”

Richmond said the hospital project in Quesnel would put a lot of people to work and bring a lot of money into the economy.

He added it would be the same with the hospital project in Williams Lake.

“We discovered the province didn’t act on a matching grant opportunity with the federal government to do a roofing project in Barkerville.”

It was $100,000 from the feds, which they would match for a provincial contribution of $100,000.

“They could start working in Barkerville and that would be happening now.”

Noting they are small projects, he said they would put people to work.

Richmond added there are infrastructure projects that have been put forward and local governments would like to see them expedited to get people working.

A strategy for the recovery of tourism is very important, he said.

“The fires of 2010 have hurt our industry operators. The spill at Mount Polley in 2014 had a big impact and now the wildfire of 2017 really hurt.

“It seems every time we do a recovery and try to get going, we get hit with something else.

“We know those sectors need to be addressed.

“So, we’re hoping with the co-ordinators in place and working with everyone, we’ll be able to have a collective strategy put together and then work on them.”

Richmond noted the strategies will be different in the North Cariboo than they will be in the South Cariboo.