Evacuation order rescinded

Residents of nearby homes able to return after six days

The City of Fernie says the situation at the arena is stabilizing and the residents of the 55 homes nearby, which were evacuated Tuesday, can now return home.

“It is now safe for residents to return home and the on-scene investigation to continue,” said Fire Cheif Ted Ruiter, explaining that the threat of ammonia is no longer a danger in the building.

Crews from the Emergency response team are now focusing their efforts on cleaning up and are meeting with the city this morning.

The Emergency Response Team includes members of RAM Environmental Response from Kelowna, GHD from Calgary and resources from Teck’s Trail office.

“It’s really important to understand the magnitude of this process and safety remains our number one concern,” said Ruiter, before the evacuation order was lifted.

Hazardous materials experts have taken samples from the site and sent them off for testing.

“Air quality monitoring will continue and although residents may notice an intermittent ammonia odour near the arena, we want to assure them that there are no risks or health hazards,” said the fire chief.

The Provincial Disaster Pshychosocial Program is offering support services, they can be reached at 250-489-9677