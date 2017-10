Courtenay Coun. Erik Eriksson is gunning for the mayor's seat in the next municipal election.

Eriksson has yet to formally announce his candidacy, but he wants to get the ball rolling on his ‘Building Partnerships’ campaign leading up to the Oct. 20, 2018 election.

At this point, it’s too early for Mayor Larry Jangula to say if he plans to seek re-election.

