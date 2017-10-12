Erickson Water System Planned Water Main Shutdowns

The Regional District of Central Kootenay is advising Erickson Water System Users that there are two upcoming planned water main shutdowns to occur:

1. Friday, October 20th between the hours of 6:00 am and 5:00 pm. Regional District contractor Marwest Industries will be making tie-ins of the new mainline in this final phase of the watermain construction. The old concrete main installed in 1929 will no longer be used for water transmission after this work is complete.

2. Friday, November 10th between the hours of 6:00 am and 5:00 pm. The final air vent located east of 27th Ave N and the open reservoir will be decommissioned. Completion of these tasks will result in a fully pressurized water system.

Water service may be intermittent and or unavailable during the water main outage hours. The Regional District apologizes for any inconvenience that this may cause. Residents are advised that the water supply will be drastically reduced on the day of the planned upgrades and therefore all residents should conserve water. WATER SHOULD BE USED FOR ESSENTIAL DOMESTIC PURPOSES ONLY. Residents and agricultural managers should refrain from sprinkling lawns and excessive water use at this time. We encourage everyone in the Erickson

Water System to help minimize disruption by taking the following actions:

• reserve water in containers for personal use

• plan to water the day before the upgrades and conserve water the day of the upgrades

The Erickson Water System’s water quality status will change from the current Water Quality Advisory to a Boil Water Notice at 6:00 am October 20th to mid-November due to the risk of coliform entering the system during the tie-in and decommissioning work. In order to remove the Boil Water Notice consecutive test results must indicate that there is no presence of coliform bacteria. The Regional District will inform Erickson Water Users of changes to the Boil Water Notice status by issuing a follow up PSA, placing an ad in the local paper and through the Water Notification service.

During the Boil Water Notice, the RDCK and Interior Health recommend that all customers drink boiled water or a safe alternative during that time and until further notice. Water intended for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled for one minute. Boiled water should then be refrigerated in a clean, covered container. Customers could also choose to use bottled or distilled water, or water that has been filtered through a well-maintained treatment device.

Owners of all public facilities must post a BOIL WATER NOTICE at all sinks or drinking water fountains accessible to the public (alternatively, public fountains and taps may be turned off). In addition, owners of all public facilities must provide a safe alternative to tap water (e.g. bottled water).As opportunities arise, they must also advise their clientele verbally of the BOIL WATER NOTICE.

The Regional District appreciates the cooperation of Erickson Water Users during this final phase of water main construction. For more information and to sign up for the Water Notification service, please contact the local Regional District Water Services Office at 250-428-2612 or visit www.rdck.ca/water.