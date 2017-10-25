Equipment, staffing top Vernon fire plan

Council has ratified an eight-year strategic plan for fire rescue services to meet increasing demand

A long-term vision is being established for the Vernon Fire Department.

Council has ratified an eight-year strategic plan for fire rescue services to meet increasing demand.

“This is an investment into the safety of our community,” said Mayor Akbal Mund.

The plan includs a funded replacement schedule for fire engines, tenders and a ladder truck, a life-cycle replacement plan for self-contained breathing apparatus, ladders, personal protective equipment and the long-term operation of the three fire halls.

“Our plan is focused on providing a reasonable level of public safety through a well prepared and equipped firefighting force,” said David Lind, interim fire chief.

“The plan fills in identified gaps in resourcing and addresses the most pressing needs for the consistent provision of service.”

The plan sets out immediate objectives to replace breathing apparatus in 2017, to contract out dispatch services in 2018, to initiate fire apparatus replacement through purchase of a fire engine in 2018, to initiate hose replacement in 2018, to add four career firefighters in 2019, and to increase paid-per-call and paid-on-call firefighters.

More details to come.