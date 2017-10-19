Enderby issues tax exemptions

The City of Enderby is moving ahead with property tax exemptions for 2018. (Darren Robinson photo)

Enderby taxpayers are providing annual assistance to community organizations.

City council has adopted the 2018 property tax exemption bylaw for several properties.

“In a small community such as Enderby, tax exemptions are very important and beneficial,” said Coun. Brian Schreiner.

“It allows not-for-profit groups to operate that usually operate on very tight budgets relief from the tax burden. In turn, they offer programs and services that benefit the taxpayers who access those services. It is a great reciprocal and mutual advantage.”

The groups receiving tax exemptions for 2018 include the Pioneer Place Society, the Enderby Senior Citizens Complex, the Enderby Seniors Housing Society, the Enderby Fraternal Hall Society, the Royal Canadian Legion, the Enderby Drill Hall Committee and the Enderby Museum Society.

“Enderby is a community minded city and we strongly feel that the residents recognize how tax exceptions have a purpose,” said Schreiner.

Several places of worship are also receiving property tax exemption.